Ex-reality star in court on theft charges

By AAP Newswire

Phil Rankine (right) - AAP

Former reality TV star and concert promoter Phil Rankine has faced court in Adelaide on charges of stealing more than $5 million.

Rankine, who twice appeared on The Block home renovation show, faced Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with 20 counts of theft.

The charges relate to money he received from investors, both in Australia and internationally, in 2018 and 2019.

Police previously alleged the 51-year-old had obtained money which was to be used for various high-profile Adelaide events.

They said the offences were allegedly committed between 2018 and 2019 and involved more than $5.5 million.

As a promoter, Rankine had brought major acts to SA including Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan and Bon Jovi.

The court was told the case against him was complex and time was needed to prepare evidence.

Rankine was remanded on continuing bail to return to court in July next year.

