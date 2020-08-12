National

Alleged NSW rugby league stabber bailed

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The alleged stabber of three people at a local rugby league match in Sydney's west has been forced to surrender his passport and adhere to curfew under strict bail conditions.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was bailed on Wednesday after being charged with three counts of wounding with intent over Sunday's triple stabbing at an under-20 community game in North Parramatta.

In Parramatta Local Court, magistrate Robyn Denes granted Nanovo release but imposed a range of conditions including a $4000 cash surety, daily police reporting, the surrender of his passport and restrictions on where he can travel.

Nanovo was also banned from playing with his Brothers Penrith Junior Rugby League side or any other team and contacting co-accused Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.

Police allege Sunday's incident was sparked when Brothers player Middlebrook, 20, was sent from the field for a shoulder charge on a 19-year-old Wentworthville Magpies opponent.

Tensions then spilled off the field, with Middlebrook allegedly returning to a nearby vehicle, grabbing the knife and confronting the Magpies player and his 16-year-old and 22-year-old cousins who were spectators at the match.

During the ensuing brawl, the Cambridge Park-based Nanovo allegedly took possession of the knife and stabbed the three males, including the Magpies player in the neck.

Several men fled the scene in a Toyota Aurion and a search later led to Nanovo's arrest.

Nanovo was taken to Nepean Hospital under police guard for treatment to a cut hand before being released and charged on Tuesday.

He is due to return to court on October 8.

Middlebrook, from Kingswood, is also on bail but is scheduled to reappear in court next week on charges of affray and reckless wounding in company.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said in a statement that anyone involved in the brawl will never again play a role in the state league.

Latest articles

News

New case of COVID-19 recorded in Campaspe

CAMPASPE Shire has recorded a new case of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to two. It’s one of 410 new cases in Victoria since yesterday. There have been 21 deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday, 16 are linked to known outbreaks at...

Anna McGuinness
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Aquamoves staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An Aquamoves staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire