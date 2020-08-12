Alleged NSW rugby league stabber bailed

The alleged stabber of three people at a local rugby league match in Sydney's west has been forced to surrender his passport and adhere to curfew under strict bail conditions.

Ratu Nanovo, 19, was bailed on Wednesday after being charged with three counts of wounding with intent over Sunday's triple stabbing at an under-20 community game in North Parramatta.

In Parramatta Local Court, magistrate Robyn Denes granted Nanovo release but imposed a range of conditions including a $4000 cash surety, daily police reporting, the surrender of his passport and restrictions on where he can travel.

Nanovo was also banned from playing with his Brothers Penrith Junior Rugby League side or any other team and contacting co-accused Bradley Wayne Middlebrook.

Police allege Sunday's incident was sparked when Brothers player Middlebrook, 20, was sent from the field for a shoulder charge on a 19-year-old Wentworthville Magpies opponent.

Tensions then spilled off the field, with Middlebrook allegedly returning to a nearby vehicle, grabbing the knife and confronting the Magpies player and his 16-year-old and 22-year-old cousins who were spectators at the match.

During the ensuing brawl, the Cambridge Park-based Nanovo allegedly took possession of the knife and stabbed the three males, including the Magpies player in the neck.

Several men fled the scene in a Toyota Aurion and a search later led to Nanovo's arrest.

Nanovo was taken to Nepean Hospital under police guard for treatment to a cut hand before being released and charged on Tuesday.

He is due to return to court on October 8.

Middlebrook, from Kingswood, is also on bail but is scheduled to reappear in court next week on charges of affray and reckless wounding in company.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said in a statement that anyone involved in the brawl will never again play a role in the state league.