Regional Vic a growing virus ‘concern’

People are being urged to reconsider travelling to and from regional Victorian centres as coronavirus cases grow.

Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo are an increasing worry to the state government despite their stable infection rates.

"They are very low numbers but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are of concern to us," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

"But even at low numbers, we've just got to have that vigilance across the board so we can keep them low and, indeed, drive them down even further."

There were 410 new cases and another 21 deaths in Victoria on Wednesday.

Mr Andrews is urging regional Victorians and Melburnians to stay the course and not make choices that contribute to the virus's spread.

Regional Victoria is under stage three restrictions, with residents only able to leave their homes to shop for food and essential items, to provide or receive care, exercise and for work or study if they can't from home.

Mr Andrews said the vast majority of Victoria's 1.5 million regional residents were following the rules.

But he asked people to rethink whether commuting to or from regional Victoria to metropolitan Melbourne was "absolutely necessary".

"If there's any sense that trip could be avoided, that travel could be limited, well then that is conducive with less movement, less cases and getting to the other side of this," he said.

"This is really an endurance test.

"All of us, whether we be in Melbourne or regional Victoria, need to apply ourselves to that task."