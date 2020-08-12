National

Queen approves VC for seaman Teddy Sheean

By AAP Newswire

Teddy Sheean (right) with his brother Mick (file image) - AAP

Australian war hero Teddy Sheean will be awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross after winning approval from the Queen.

The Tasmanian teenager has been recognised for sacrificing his life to save his shipmates during the sinking of HMAS Armidale in December 1942.

"The story is inspiring and it should inspire us all," Governor-General David Hurley said in Canberra on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the Queen's decision.

"The decision formalises what we already know: that Teddy Sheean is an Australian hero," Mr Morrison said.

Sheean's case has been reviewed several times over many years, with the Queen's approval drawing to a close his family's long-running fight for recognition.

