National

MPs to trial remote parliamentary debates

By AAP Newswire

JULIE BISHOP STATEMENT - AAP

1 of 1

Federal politicians could debate virtually during the upcoming sitting fortnight despite ongoing squabbling between the major parties over videoconferencing.

The Morrison government remains concerned about technology and potential implications on the legal protection of parliamentary privilege.

The coalition is also worried the proposal could lead to MPs and senators choosing to dial in to parliament out of convenience rather than necessity.

Despite the concerns, Leader of the House Christian Porter wants to trial allowing politicians to virtually debate matters towards the end of the next sitting week, which starts on August 24.

Victorian MPs living through renewed coronavirus lockdowns would get first crack at the arrangements, which wouldn't allow voting from outside the parliament.

If successful, the measures could be applied more broadly during the following sitting week.

Mr Porter told Labor work would need to be done to ensure politicians' statements would be protected by parliamentary privilege.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said the concerns were "alarming".

"If there is doubt as to the availability of privilege for comments made remotely then the parliamentary committee system has been seriously compromised for many years," he wrote in response.

"If you have legal advice to this effect then it is incumbent on you as leader of the house to share this with all committee chairs as a matter of extreme urgency."

Mr Porter pointed to poor connections and drop-outs during recent parliamentary hearings as potential stumbling blocks.

"Perhaps this would be a rare occasion where the first use of an IT communications solution on a scale and in a context previously untested occurs seamlessly and without incident," he wrote.

Mr Burke argued the next two weeks would be ample opportunity to iron out technical problems, noting only one live audio link would be needed at a time.

He said problems in committees stemmed from Wi-Fi rather than blue cables in electorate offices.

Mr Porter said virtual parliament needed to be limited to MPs with "no real practical alternative" other than to be outside Canberra.

He said the remote arrangements should not be used "as a convenience rather than a necessity".

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19, as an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus dies. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said all the new cases are linked to known community outbreaks...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Aquamoves staff member tests positive for COVID-19

An Aquamoves staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson said the staff member worked at Aquamoves on Tuesday, August 4 and the morning of Wednesday, August 5. “The affected staff member is now in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Grave records Gallipoli soldier

ANZAC Day is cemented into the national consciousness. The commemoration marks the first day of the Australian landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 during World War I. Although many of the dead are interred in the Gallipoli cemeteries, there...

Geoff Adams

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire