SA premier defends Queensland trip

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

Premier Steven Marshall has defended his recent trip to Brisbane to attend his son's university graduation despite authorities still urging locals to rethink any travel to Queensland.

Mr Marshall took four days off from Saturday for the self-funded trip, which he says was perfectly acceptable under current travel restrictions.

However, the opposition called the travel into question, with frontbencher Tom Koutsantonis calling it a "bad look".

It also came after advice last month from Police Commissioner Grant Stevens for everyone to reconsider the need to travel to Queensland.

Mr Marshall said that advice came amid the concerns raised by two women who travelled to Victoria and then returned, bringing the virus back with them.

"We really were on heightened alert last month," the premier said.

But he said since then Queensland had done "extraordinarily well" with very low virus infections in the past two weeks.

"We would encourage people always to be aware there can be changed conditions," he said.

"Certainly, my travel was perfectly legitimate."

