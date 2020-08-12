SA to tighten Victorian border rules

Movement across South Australia's border with Victoria is set to get tougher with people living in close communities to no longer be free to cross the state line under new COVID-19 restrictions.

As fears grow over infections making their way into regional SA, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the tighter border measures were considered a "critical step".

From August 21, people who live close to the border who come and go for school, work, or for shopping will no longer be allowed into South Australia unless they can comply with essential traveller requirements.

The change is likely to prevent most trips for those who currently have permission to regularly leave and enter SA.

"We understand this is going to have an impact on those close border communities," Mr Stevens said on Wednesday.

"But given the current status of COVID-19 in Victoria, this is a critical step to ensure the safety of the South Australian community and to minimise the risk of COVID-19 finding its way into our regional communities and then into the wider metropolitan area."

Some exemptions will be made for farmers who have properties that straddle the border and for students in years 11 and 12.

SA will also move to require restaurants and cafes and large venues across the state to have dedicated COVID-19 compliance officers or marshalls.

The marshalls will be clearly identified and will be required to ensure all patrons and staff are following safety protocols including social distancing and hygiene.

Online training will be provided.

Mr Stevens said the new step would allow businesses and the wider community to operate as normal as possible while putting some new barriers in place to the spread of the virus.

"This is being done so we can hold back the requirement to minimise patron numbers in these venues," he said.

"We recognise that these restrictions do have an adverse impact on the ability to trade effectively and we're looking for ways to ensure high levels of safety without having to put caps on their numbers."

The new measure will apply across a range of outlets including pubs, restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, food courts, supermarkets, hardware stores, gyms and places of worship.

Later this week SA will impose new restrictions on nursing homes in the wake of the high number of coronavirus cases across aged care in Melbourne.

Measures related to staff working across multiple sites and the mandatory use of masks are likely to be among the changes.

Premier Steven Marshall said officials were working with aged care providers, residents and their families to introduce "logical" new restrictions to keep everyone safe.

"It would be very easy to close off every residential aged care facility in the state and let nobody in or out," he said.

"That would probably be the safest but what would the quality of life be?

"What we're trying to do is always balance up the risk with the restrictions."

South Australian has just one cluster of five cases causing concern, which has been linked to an adult learning college in Adelaide.

No new infections have been reported over the past five days.