Qld man in court over bus driver’s death

Qld man in court over bus driver’s deathBy AAP Newswire
A truck driver was at fault when his trailer smashed into a bus causing the death of a 62-year-old man, a Brisbane court has been told.
Ronald Trevor Gallaty has pleaded not guilty to the dangerous operation of a vehicle causing the death of bus driver Peter Bohlsen in Logan, south of Brisbane, on November 17, 2016.
A tipping trailer attached to the truck Gallaty was driving veered onto the other side of the road, hitting the bus travelling in the opposite direction.
The speed at which Gallaty, now 67, was driving was a factor in the crash, crown prosecutor Danny Boyle told the Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on a bend on Waterford Tamborine Road at Yarrabilba, shortly after a 40km/h sign.
Mr Bohlsen was critically injured in the crash and died in hospital.
One of two passengers on the bus was thrown into the windscreen, hitting the glass with his head, Senior Constable Neil Campbell told the court.
The judge-only trial continues.