Woman bound, robbed cancer patient friend

By AAP Newswire

Bound with duct tape and cable ties, a cancer patient was forced to hand over bank details to a Melbourne woman he thought was a friend so she could try to steal his inheritance.

Kristy Avdulla was supposedly a long-term friend of the 52-year-old victim, who was targeted in the scary attack in Frankston in April 2019.

The 27-year-old would regularly visit her friend, who had been battling heart and pancreatic cancer for nearly three years.

But when she came over to visit on April 10 last year, she brought another man with her.

The victim didn't see the friend until he was in his hallway.

"Don't worry who I am," the man, wearing a black mask with yellow eyes, told him.

The victim asked what the man wanted, and he replied "you".

Avdulla was jailed for six years on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, intentionally causing injury, and obtaining property and financial advantage by deception.

The victim was grabbed by the throat and thrown to the ground. He yelled for Avdulla to help him.

He gave up struggling so he could breathe, and had his entire face and ankles duct-taped. His hands and arms were tied with cable ties and then taped to his torso.

Avdulla and the man ransacked the property taking the victim's wallet, phones and computers, and forced him to hand over his banking passwords.

Avdulla knew he had $144,000 from an inheritance in his accounts.

The victim was left lying on the bathroom floor for what felt like an hour after the attack, and was found by a friend checking in on him.

He suffered a broken nose and broken ribs, and spent days in hospital.

Over the next two hours $80,000 was transferred from the victim's accounts to his debit card. Avdulla was seen on CCTV withdrawing $4000 cash at ATMs.

She also made nearly $50,000 of unauthorised transactions into her own bank accounts using "car" and "car loan" as the descriptions.

She transferred $20,000 to the victim's tabcorp account and bought a $12,999 gold chain.

The transactions were cancelled before they could be finalised.

She was also sentenced by Judge Sue Pullen on Wednesday over the theft of a car from a car dealership during a test drive while she was disqualified from driving.

Judge Pullen ordered Avdulla to serve at least four years behind bars before she's eligible for parole.

