National

Push for media freedom laws in Australia

By AAP Newswire

Journalist group leaders address the senate inquiry - AAP

1 of 1

Australian journalist Peter Greste says laws to protect media freedom are sorely needed if the country is to have a functioning democracy.

Professor Greste, who spent 400 days behind bars in an Egyptian prison, says Australia should be a regional leader for a free press.

Appearing before a Senate committee on Wednesday, he used Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines as examples of countries which have recently prosecuted, locked up or expelled journalists.

He also noted the arrest of newspaper owner Jimmy Lai this week in Hong Kong under a new national security law imposed by Beijing.

"Unless we move decisively to address our own weaknesses over press freedom, we will become an example for the region's autocrats rather than a beacon for its democrats," Professor Greste told the committee.

"For all its flaws we must see a free press as part of our national security architecture rather than something that stands in opposition to it."

Prof Greste, a former foreign correspondent, says the media also has a role to play in rebuilding trust.

He and others from the Alliance for Journalists' Freedom made a raft of recommendations to the inquiry.

They want an exemption from prosecution for journalists over national security offences and beefed up whistleblower protections.

AJF director Chris Flynn doesn't believe Australia's leaders intend to limit press freedom, but highlighted the practical effect of ever-increasing national security laws.

Media representatives banded together through the Australia's Right To Know campaign also fronted the inquiry, telling senators it was time for a federal corruption commission.

Senior Nine reporter Chris Uhlman also told senators the current Freedom of Information system was a "complete joke".

He's been trying to get his hands on a police letter regarding Nationals MP George Christensen's frequent trips to the Philippines.

But Ulhmann has been handballed from agency to agency and told releasing the letter could jeopardise national security.

The inquiry was sparked by two controversial police raids, one on the Canberra home of a News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst and the other on the ABC's Sydney headquarters.

The High Court later struck out the warrant used to raid Smethurst's home and police said charges would not be laid.

News Corp executive Campbell Reid argued for an opportunity to contest warrants before they're issued, saying the High Court battle was evidence of a broken system.

"You don't go to the High Court unless something has gone wrong," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

Golf report | August 11

Rochester Russell Anderson is finally finding some form as his impressive 41 stableford points in last Tuesday’s 18-hole event off the white short course tees easily won the day from Bruce Bryant and Shane Bywaters both on 38, next best was...

Campaspe News
Sport

Bowls report | August 11

Rochester Bowlers please note as of Thursday, August 7, social bowls is allowed on the B Green with a maximum of 10 players, two players per rink. Social distancing, cleaning of the mat and kitty is mandatory. The AGM was held on Tuesday, August 3...

Campaspe News
Sport

Rochester netballers make the most of their time on court

IT DIDN’T last long, but the chance to get out on the court was important for the Rochester Netball Association.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire