Cash stash linked to offshore laundering

By AAP Newswire

A million dollars cash was found in cooler bags - AAP

A million dollars cash stuffed inside two cooler bags and found in Sydney is just a fraction of the funds linked to an overseas money laundering syndicate, police say.

Three men have been charged in connection with laundering tens of millions of dollars and investigators allege the operation has taken them a step closer to wanted crime bosses.

"The men work for an international money laundering organisation and have been moving illicit drug profits through a Sydney daigou, a surrogate shopping business," federal police said in a statement overnight.

"The clients of this money laundering organisation allegedly include several high-value targets of Australian law enforcement who are currently based overseas."

Property raids at Auburn, Ermington and Jannali uncovered suspect items including mobile phones, "electronic devices" and "two cooler bags containing $1 million cash", NSW police said.

Men aged 21, 37 and 40 have been charged.

A lengthy investigation prompted officers to stop an Audi SUV on Monday at Prairiewood and subsequently there were searches of three suburban homes.

Police are expected to provide more information about the syndicate during a news conference on Wednesday.

