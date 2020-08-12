CBA pays smaller divdend as COVID-19 bites

Commonwealth Bank boss Matt Comyn says the lender entered the coronavirus pandemic in a very strong position but has been impacted nonetheless.

The bank has reported a bottom-line net profit of $9.6 billion for 2019/20, a 12.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

But its cash net profit from continuing operations, which excludes proceeds from asset sales, came in at $7.3 billion, down 11.3 per cent.

CBA will pay its 900,000 shareholders a final dividend of 98 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to $2.98 fully franked, which is 31 per cent lower than 2018/19.

"It has been a challenging six months for many Australians, from bushfires at the start of the year, right the way through the pandemic," Mr Comyn said on Wednesday.

"We're lucky that we came into this period in a very strong position ... but of course, we have been impacted."

He said the bank has now substantially divested its wealth management business in line with its "simpler, better bank strategy".

This has resulted in above-market growth in home lending and deposits.

Business lending was up 5.1 per cent and home lending rose by $18.4 billion, while household deposits rose by 9.8 per cent.

More than 135,000 home loans deferred due to coronavirus were still on hold as of July 31, down from a peak of 154,000.

Similarly, business deferred loans stood at 59,000, down from a peak of 86,000.

"We are now contacting all customers with deferred loans to talk with them about their options, including returning to full or part payment, or converting their loans to interest only," the bank said.

Mr Comyn said the economic outlook still remains highly uncertain, but overall Australia and New Zealand were very well positioned on a global basis.

"The next few months will be critical and some sectors will take longer to recover than others," he said.

"We will also continue to work with government, regulators and our industry peers to support initiatives that stimulate economic activity and jobs."