National

CBA pays smaller divdend as COVID-19 bites

By AAP Newswire

A Commonwealth Bank sign. - AAP

1 of 1

Commonwealth Bank boss Matt Comyn says the lender entered the coronavirus pandemic in a very strong position but has been impacted nonetheless.

The bank has reported a bottom-line net profit of $9.6 billion for 2019/20, a 12.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

But its cash net profit from continuing operations, which excludes proceeds from asset sales, came in at $7.3 billion, down 11.3 per cent.

CBA will pay its 900,000 shareholders a final dividend of 98 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to $2.98 fully franked, which is 31 per cent lower than 2018/19.

"It has been a challenging six months for many Australians, from bushfires at the start of the year, right the way through the pandemic," Mr Comyn said on Wednesday.

"We're lucky that we came into this period in a very strong position ... but of course, we have been impacted."

He said the bank has now substantially divested its wealth management business in line with its "simpler, better bank strategy".

This has resulted in above-market growth in home lending and deposits.

Business lending was up 5.1 per cent and home lending rose by $18.4 billion, while household deposits rose by 9.8 per cent.

More than 135,000 home loans deferred due to coronavirus were still on hold as of July 31, down from a peak of 154,000.

Similarly, business deferred loans stood at 59,000, down from a peak of 86,000.

"We are now contacting all customers with deferred loans to talk with them about their options, including returning to full or part payment, or converting their loans to interest only," the bank said.

Mr Comyn said the economic outlook still remains highly uncertain, but overall Australia and New Zealand were very well positioned on a global basis.

"The next few months will be critical and some sectors will take longer to recover than others," he said.

"We will also continue to work with government, regulators and our industry peers to support initiatives that stimulate economic activity and jobs."

Latest articles

News

GV Health pop-up COVID-19 clinic open in Mooroopna today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing symptomatic members of the community for COVID-19 on Wednesday 12 August in Mooroopna. When: Wednesday 12 August 2020 only Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm Location: Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre - MEAC (23...

Madi Chwasta
News

Problems accessing COVID-19 information for the deaf

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to access news updates about COVID-19 and government restrictions, according to a Shepparton deaf community advocate. Indigenous deaf woman Jody Barney is an Aboriginal disability cultural trainer and...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire