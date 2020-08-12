CBA boss sees loan customers recovering

Commonwealth Bank boss Matt Comyn believes most customers who deferred loans repayments amid the COVID-19 crisis are ready to resume payments, as the bank reported a full-year cash profit decline of 11.3 per cent.

Speaking to analysts after the bank announced a $7.3 billion cash profit for 2020, Mr Comyn said there were 135,000 home loan customers with deferred repayments, down from an earlier peak of 154,000.

"We certainly believe the majority are in position to exit payment deferral," Mr Comyn said.

This could involve converting the loans to interest-only ones.

The 135,000 accounts (worth $48 billion) are eight per cent of the bank's total home loans.

Mr Comyn said the number of customers with deferrals continued to fall during August.

However, deferrals had increased in Victoria this month, where Melburnians are under stage four lockdown restrictions for six weeks.

There are also 59,000 business accounts (worth $14 billion) and 1,000 personal loan accounts (worth $19 million) with deferred repayments.

Mr Comyn said about 30 per cent of these business customers were making their repayments in full.

This was a greater rate than those of home loan customers.

Mr Comyn said staff would be contacting all customers over the next two months to discuss repayments.

Whether customers can repay loans is critical to the bank's success.

The bank's full-year loan impairment expense of $2.5 billion was more than double its previous one. Chief financial officer Alan Docherty said this result reduced cash profit.

The bank has put aside $2.5 billion to cover bad loans in the year ahead, which is double last year's provision.

The bank has reported a bottom-line net profit of $9.6 billion for 2019/20, a 12.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

However, this was boosted by its sale of Colonial First State and divestment of CommInsure Life.

Cash net profit from continuing operations, which excludes proceeds from asset sales, came in at $7.3 billion, down 11.3 per cent.

CBA will pay its 900,000 shareholders a final dividend of 98 cents per share, taking the full-year dividend to $2.98 fully franked, which is 31 per cent lower than 2018/19.

"It has been a challenging six months for many Australians, from bushfires at the start of the year, right the way through the pandemic," Mr Comyn said on Wednesday.

"We're lucky that we came into this period in a very strong position ... but of course, we have been impacted."

He said the bank has now substantially divested its wealth management business in line with its "simpler, better bank strategy".

This has resulted in above-market growth in home lending and deposits.

Business lending was up 5.1 per cent and home lending rose by $18.4 billion, while household deposits rose by 9.8 per cent.

Mr Comyn said the economic outlook still remains highly uncertain, but overall Australia and New Zealand were very well positioned on a global basis.

"The next few months will be critical and some sectors will take longer to recover than others," he said.

"We will also continue to work with government, regulators and our industry peers to support initiatives that stimulate economic activity and jobs."

Shares in the bank were trading lower by 0.60 per cent to $74.25 at 1345 AEST.