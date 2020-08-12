Stranded Canberrans finally allowed home

Canberra residents who have been stranded at the Victoria-NSW border for six days will finally be allowed to drive home.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the 100 or so ACT residents will have four days to get back to Canberra.

They will have to travel between 9am and 3pm from Thursday, with NSW Police to help out.

The decision ends a maddening impasse between political leaders in NSW and the ACT, because NSW was worried the travellers could spread the coronavirus on their way home.

Earlier, ACT chief minister Andrew Barr hatched a cunning plan to get the territorians back to the capital.

Mr Barr offered a police escort for all ACT residents trapped at the Victoria-NSW border who were unable to drive home.

But that was not good enough for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who insisted on blocking the Canberra residents from crossing into her state.

Mr Barr then nominated a nondescript spot about four kilometres north of the Gundagai's Dog on the Tuckerbox for a brief pit stop.

"This has been going on too long," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

NSW was worried about the 100 Canberrans stopping to refuel, but Mr Barr insisted the issue was not insurmountable.

"We believe we have put forward a very clear and common-sense way in which it can be managed," he said.

"Cars would be fuelled up in Wodonga, they would not need to stop anywhere near where they would come near people."

Mr Barr also offered to provide ACT police to escort the residents stuck in Wodonga.

"It's time to get on with getting these people home and into quarantine," he said.

After travel rules changed late last week, ACT residents have been unable to drive home through NSW from Victoria and must fly to Canberra Airport.

The chief minister was perplexed at why Victorian federal politicians were allowed to drive through NSW to Canberra for parliament.

He asked the NSW premier why it was safe for politicians but not ACT residents.

"It hasn't been a satisfactory answer to that question," Mr Barr said.

Alicia Payne, the federal member for Canberra, had urged the prime minister to intervene.

"Of course, safety must be our first priority but that does not mean that common-sense solutions cannot be put in place to facilitate essential movement of people across Australia," she wrote in a letter to Scott Morrison.