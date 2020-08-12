National

ACT floats plan for residents stuck in Vic

By AAP Newswire

Australian Parliament House at sunset - AAP

The ACT chief minister is hoping NSW accepts a plan so Canberrans stuck on the Victorian border can drive home.

After travel rules changed late last week, Canberrans are unable to drive home through NSW from Victoria and must fly to Canberra Airport.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says NSW is worried about Canberrans stopping to refuel.

He's put forward a plan where Canberrans would be able to have a short break at a spot about four kilometres north of Gundagai, at a location that has no commercial facilities.

"We believe we have put forward a very clear and common-sense way in which it can be managed," Mr Barr told ABC radio on Wednesday.

"Cars would be fuelled up in Wodonga, they would not need to stop anywhere near where they would come near people."

Mr Barr has also offered to provide ACT police to escort the 100 or so residents currently stuck in Wodonga.

"It's time to get on with getting these people home and into quarantine," he said.

The chief minister is also perplexed at why Victorian federal politicians were allowed to drive through NSW to Canberra ahead of the forthcoming sitting week.

He's asked the NSW premier why it's safe for politicians but not ACT residents.

"It hasn't been a satisfactory answer to that question," Mr Barr said.

