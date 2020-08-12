Shock, relief after Bright killer charged

The man accused of killing teenager Michelle Bright in NSW's central west more than 21 years ago was so shocked by his arrest that he needed medical care for heart palpitations.

The 53-year-old man, who lives on the outskirts of Sydney, was arrested on a Mudgee street on Tuesday evening and charged with murder and sexual assault.

He will appear in Mudgee Local Court on Wednesday.

Ms Bright, then 17, was last seen alive on February 27, 1999, when a friend dropped her off on Herbert Street in Gulgong after a birthday party.

Three days later, her body was found in long grass on the side of Barneys Reef Road.

The reward for information to solve Ms Bright's murder was on Monday doubled to $1 million and Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters the plea reaffirmed existing evidence against the 53-year-old.

The alleged killer, who police believe travelled this week to Mudgee for reasons unrelated to Ms Bright's case, reacted with great shock to his arrest.

"He's got away with this matter, with murder for 21 years," Det Supt Doherty said.

"He was actually taken back to the police station and had heart palpitations and had to get medically treated for a couple of hours ... (it was of) shock to him."

Det Supt Doherty said the man, who in the past lived near the Bright family residence in Gulgong, had been a person of interest for several years.

He was also this week charged with the choking and attempted sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl in January 1998, one year before Ms Bright's death.

"There's a lot of scars that need healing in Gulgong and I think now they've got an arrest and some answers for the family, we may be able to bring some healing for that small town. They're a proud and close-knit community," Det Supt Doherty said.

Ms Bright's mother Loraine is expected to speak to the media in Mudgee on Wednesday, having admitted on Monday she has endured 21 years of "indescribable pain".

Det Supt Doherty on Wednesday said the murder charges had also shocked Loraine.

"She's been waiting for that phone call for 21 years," he said.

"It's been a long, arduous, difficult time for them."