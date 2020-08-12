Mick Hawi murder trial to resume in Sydney

Tension between the head of the Comancheros bikie gang and former national president Mick Hawi before the latter's execution-style murder was not "bikie related", the slain man's wife has told a Sydney court.

Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi was shot dead by a balaclava-clad gunman moments after getting into his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale in February 2018.

The accused gunman - Mr Hawi's former friend Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, 38 - and accused getaway driver Jamal Eljaidi, 32, are on trial in the NSW Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murder.

The trial, due to resume on Wednesday, has heard that in the year before Mr Hawi's death, Mark Buddle sent a message from overseas that he was the leader of the Comancheros.

Mr Hawi's widow, Carolina Gonzalez, told the court she was aware there was tension between Mr Buddle and her husband, who rose to the national presidency aged 22 before losing the post when jailed in 2009.

While she could not remember what the tension was over, she said it was not bikie related.

She was very close to her husband but he didn't tell her a lot of things, she said.

"He was very protective of me," she told the trial on Tuesday.

Ms Gonzalez agreed local gang members had approached Mr Hawi at one stage to "get involved" in the club again.

But her husband never spoke to her about "building up some associates with a view to taking over the Comancheros" - as suggested by Nazlioglu's barrister.

Nazlioglu denies being the balaclava-clad gunman who ambushed Mr Hawi in the gym carpark, with his barrister telling the jury on Tuesday others had a greater motive to kill.

But the Crown alleges Nazlioglu was motivated to kill Mr Hawi after the formerly close friends fell out.

The pair had spent most days together in 2016 but the relationship soured during a fishing trip to the Central Coast in the summer of 2016/17.

Months later, Mr Hawi told his wife the friendship was "over" and that he couldn't handle Nazlioglu's behaviour anymore.

Both accused men allegedly torched the getaway car minutes after the shooting and escaped in a second vehicle.

That vehicle - found a month later when police were canvassing businesses for CCTV - allegedly had a balaclava in the footwell, with a DNA profile consistent with Nazlioglu.

DNA from other parts of the car were consistent with Eljaidi but his barrister David Dalton SC suggested secondary transfer could be involved.

"As far as identification (of the driver of the getaway vehicle) is concerned ... the evidence is, in fact, contrary to him being involved."