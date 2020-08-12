National

Sydney aged home ‘overwhelmed’ by virus

By AAP Newswire

Newmarch House got conflicting advice on staff wearing PPE. - AAP

The operator of Sydney's Newmarch House aged care home admitted the facility was "overwhelmed" during the early stages of its deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The royal commission into aged care will on Wednesday hold its final day of hearings into the sector's pandemic preparedness and response.

It has heard Newmarch House received conflicting advice about when staff should wear personal protective equipment after the facility's initial case in mid-April.

Grant Millard, CEO of Anglicare Sydney which owns the home, said discussions with state and federal governments about whether virus-positive residents should be hospitalised were "dysfunctional".

Seventeen Newmarch House residents died from COVID-19, with just two of 37 positive residents transferred to hospital.

Mr Millard told the commission in hindsight he would have pushed harder for residents to be hospitalised, partly to alleviate pressure on stretched staff.

"We were absolutely overwhelmed with the challenges of dealing with with COVID-19," he said on Tuesday.

The commission heard NSW Health advised the home's staff to use full PPE when treating positive and suspected cases but an infectious disease expert advised it should be worn when treating any resident.

Geriatric specialist Joseph Ibrahim, who has studied the Australian aged care sector for 20 years, will give evidence on Wednesday about the need for an articulated national strategy.

He will say a national audit should have been conducted in early 2020 to judge homes' preparedness.

Janet Anderson, commissioner of sector regulator the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, is also listed to give evidence.

The aged care royal commission is holding hearings over three days to examine the sector's virus response, but the situation in Victoria is not part of the scope due to its evolving nature.

