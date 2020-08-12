National

Vic MPs set for hotel quarantine quizzing

By AAP Newswire

Victorian minister Martin Pakula will have some questions to answer. - AAP

A high-ranking Victorian minister is expected to face intense questioning over his role in the coronavirus-hit state's botched hotel quarantine program

Premier Daniel Andrews was grilled over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

The failed scheme is believed to be responsible for the state's second wave of COVID-19 which has taken Victoria's death toll to 246 and led to the nation's toughest lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Defence Force hadn't been offered to guard the hotels at the time the program was introduced, despite reports to the contrary.

But federal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds insists ADF support was offered to Victoria "on multiple occasions".

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien accused the premier of lying to parliament and Victorians, labelling his comments a "dishonest attempt to cover up" the scandal.

Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kym Peake said her department, along with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions and others, were responsible for the program's governance.

A leaked video published by the Herald Sun shows Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions bureaucrats congratulating themselves for setting up the hotel quarantine program in less than 24 hours.

That department's minister Martin Pakula, Treasurer Tim Pallas and controversial economist Gigi Foster are among those due to appear via video link before the COVID-19 inquiry on Wednesday.

Asked if he would demand Mr Pakula's resignation over the bungled program on Tuesday, Mr Andrews replied "no".

A separate inquiry, headed by retired judge Jennifer Coate, is scheduled to start public hearings on August 17.

