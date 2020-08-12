National

NSW records 18 new COVID cases

By AAP Newswire

NSW has recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past day with the vast majority from local clusters within the state.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the 18 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday came from 20,104 tests.

Thirteen of the cases were locally acquired and linked to known cases, one was a returned traveller from overseas, two were locally acquired without a known source and two were acquired in Victoria.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to wear a mask if social distancing was not possible and said businesses, especially hospitality venues, must register a plan.

"And if we don't see greater compliance we will need to take further action," she said.

"So we've given certainly a grace period for businesses, for organisations, for different establishments to step up their COVID safe plans and if they don't do that we will have to go a step further," she said.

She also announced NSW residents returning from Victoria would be granted a month's grace period and not be charged for the 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

"Yes you do have to have to do hotel quarantine, but you wont be required to pay for it," she said.

