Aust actor Dan Wyllie to face Sydney court

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor Dan Wyllie

Australian actor Dan Wyllie is due to face a court accused of assaulting his director wife Shannon Murphy in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

The 50-year-old Underbelly and Love My Way star was arrested by police on Saturday after an investigation into the alleged assault at a Woollahra home on March 21.

Police laid two charges - assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault - after receiving a detailed statement from Ms Murphy and photographs of her alleged injuries, court documents show.

An officer has also applied for an apprehended violence order to protect Ms Murphy, whose credits include two episodes of Killing Eve, episodes of Offspring and SBS's On The Ropes miniseries.

Wyllie, who is on conditional bail, is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

The versatile Australian actor has appeared in a range of Australian productions since appearing as Cackles in 1992's Romper Stomper, starring Russell Crowe.

He played a supporting role in Muriel's Wedding in 1994, voiced B2 on Bananas in Pyjamas in the early 2010s and played police detective Frederick Piggott in the Underbelly series centred on 1920s gangster Joseph "Squizzy" Taylor.

More recently, he was erratic pub owner Ben Russo in Nine's reboot of legal drama SeaChange, starring Sigrid Thornton and John Howard.

