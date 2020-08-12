National

Actor Dan Wyllie denies DV assault

By AAP Newswire

Australian actor Dan Wyllie (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Allegations actor Dan Wyllie assaulted his director wife Shannon Murphy in Sydney's eastern suburbs will be contested, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old Underbelly and Love My Way star pleaded not guilty through his lawyer after opting not to appear in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

"He's on bail to appear," Deputy Chief Magistrate Jane Mottley said.

"In light of COVID, he thought it was better to not attend," Wyllie's lawyer replied.

The magistrate accepted that reason and excused the Woollahra man from attending on Wednesday, and a further mention on August 26.

Wyllie - best known for supporting roles in TV series Underbelly and SeaChange, and 1990s film classic Muriel's Wedding - was charged on Saturday with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He's accused of injuring Ms Murphy in Woollahra in the seven hours before midnight March 22.

Police laid charges after receiving a detailed statement from Ms Murphy and photographs of her alleged injuries, court documents show.

The court on Wednesday was told Wyllie was ready to take the matter to a hearing but it wouldn't be scheduled yet, due to the possibility an additional witness may be required to give evidence.

The magistrate made an interim apprehended violence order for the protection of Ms Murphy, whose credits include two episodes of Killing Eve, episodes of Offspring and SBS's On The Ropes miniseries.

The standard conditions apply, ordering Wyllie to not assault , threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate Ms Murphy or anyone with whom she is in a domestic relationship and ordering Wyllie not to intentionally or recklessly damage those people's property.

With that order in place, Ms Mottley dispensed with Wyllie's bail.

Latest articles

News

GV Health pop-up COVID-19 clinic open in Mooroopna today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing symptomatic members of the community for COVID-19 on Wednesday 12 August in Mooroopna. When: Wednesday 12 August 2020 only Time: 10:00am - 3:00pm Location: Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre - MEAC (23...

Madi Chwasta
News

Problems accessing COVID-19 information for the deaf

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to access news updates about COVID-19 and government restrictions, according to a Shepparton deaf community advocate. Indigenous deaf woman Jody Barney is an Aboriginal disability cultural trainer and...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire