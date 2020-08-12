Actor Dan Wyllie denies DV assault

Allegations actor Dan Wyllie assaulted his director wife Shannon Murphy in Sydney's eastern suburbs will be contested, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old Underbelly and Love My Way star pleaded not guilty through his lawyer after opting not to appear in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

"He's on bail to appear," Deputy Chief Magistrate Jane Mottley said.

"In light of COVID, he thought it was better to not attend," Wyllie's lawyer replied.

The magistrate accepted that reason and excused the Woollahra man from attending on Wednesday, and a further mention on August 26.

Wyllie - best known for supporting roles in TV series Underbelly and SeaChange, and 1990s film classic Muriel's Wedding - was charged on Saturday with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He's accused of injuring Ms Murphy in Woollahra in the seven hours before midnight March 22.

Police laid charges after receiving a detailed statement from Ms Murphy and photographs of her alleged injuries, court documents show.

The court on Wednesday was told Wyllie was ready to take the matter to a hearing but it wouldn't be scheduled yet, due to the possibility an additional witness may be required to give evidence.

The magistrate made an interim apprehended violence order for the protection of Ms Murphy, whose credits include two episodes of Killing Eve, episodes of Offspring and SBS's On The Ropes miniseries.

The standard conditions apply, ordering Wyllie to not assault , threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate Ms Murphy or anyone with whom she is in a domestic relationship and ordering Wyllie not to intentionally or recklessly damage those people's property.

With that order in place, Ms Mottley dispensed with Wyllie's bail.