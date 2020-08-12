National

Report warning for Perth council hopefuls

By AAP Newswire

Council House in Perth - AAP

1 of 1

A scathing report into the City of Perth has ensured fresh scrutiny will be cast on candidates for the upcoming council elections.

The 2000-page report tabled in Western Australia's parliament highlights greed, incompetence and mismanagement by council members.

It reveals more than 135 matters - many concerning suspected criminal behaviour - have been referred to state and commonwealth authorities for further investigation.

Two organisations and 23 individuals, including council members and senior administration figures, have been referred in relation to the matters, although Commissioner Tony Power said the referrals did not confirm any wrongdoing.

Among the issues identified were councillors and candidates using sham leases to become eligible to stand for election.

Local Government Minister David Templeman says the report sends a clear message to prospective candidates.

"You would want to make sure that you have a genuine right to serve and make sure that that right is rock solid if you're going to put your hand up," he said.

"I think there's a lot of interest in these elections in October and I think there'll be a lot of people who will look very closely at their eligibility."

The probe was launched following a failure by Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi to disclose travel and gifts, reports of infighting between councillors, two chief executives taking stress leave and the suspension of the council in March 2018.

Media personality Basil Zempilas is one of six candidates to become the new lord mayor along with former ABC presenter Di Bain, retired magistrate Tim Schwass, radio host Mark Gibson, start-up founder Brodie McCulloch and architect Sandy Anghie.

Ms Bain, who has promised to run as a "true independent", said factionalism had crippled the City of Perth.

"We need people that can without fear or favour make a decision and not feel pressure to vote a certain way because someone helped them get elected," she said.

Latest articles

World

Belarusian opposition leader flees abroad

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has fled to Lithuania, saying she feared for her children after Alexander Lukashenko’s election victory.

AAP Newswire
World

COVID-19 throws NZ election plans in air

New Zealand may yet have to postpone a national election planned for September 19 after the return of COVID-19 in the community.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern pleads for calm after COVID return

Four new COVID-19 cases in south Auckland will see New Zealand’s biggest city head into lockdown on Wednesday until Friday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire