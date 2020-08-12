CSIRO pledges $100m annually for recovery

Australia's top science agency has pledged at least $100 million each year towards helping the nation recover from coronavirus.

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall has outlined key missions the agency will focus on so science and technology can bolster the nation.

The areas include boosting preparedness and resilience for pandemics, helping farmers for food security and monitoring water from space to protect waterways.

"We are at one of those rare moments in history where the decisions we make now have the power to change the course of our future," he told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

"Decisions that could be the difference between the future we want or some other kind of dystopia.

"We are living in a real-life, high-stakes science experiment and we need to use evidence to make our next move."

Dr Marshall is calling on partners to join the science agency as it grapples with the challenges, in what he calls a "Team Australia" approach.

He is urging government, industry, research and communities to work together.

"History has shown us that when we work together to harness the power of science, we can overcome incredible challenges."

Meanwhile, almost one in four Australian scientists believe pandemic-induced mental stress and anxiety is affecting their work.

A union-commissioned survey of 1467 scientists found a lack of job security was a key source of stress and a drain on mental wellbeing.

Professional Scientists Australia chief executive Gordon Brock said coronavirus had intensified pressure on scientists.

"As Australians look to their scientists to protect them in the battle against COVID-19, our scientists are struggling with challenges on multiple fronts," he said on Wednesday.

"Not only were the nation's scientists dealing with the stress and responsibility of confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, they were having to deal with multiple economic and personal issues as well."

About one in five said caring for children or homeschooling had reduced their ability to work.

More than five per cent took a pay cut, with those working in metals the hardest hit, while hours were reduced for 10 per cent.

Casual workers and self-employed scientists dominated the reduction in hours.

Just more than 15 per cent had their role and responsibilities changed.

Almost 30 per cent reported physical distancing limiting their work, while 27.7 per cent opted to work from home.

More than two-thirds were directed to work from home, while others reported not being allowed to stay away from the workplace despite it being feasible.

Almost three in five respondents believed Australians placed a greater value on science because of the coronavirus pandemic.