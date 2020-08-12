National

Qld to boost coronavirus-ravaged economy

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk - AAP

Queensland's coronavirus-savaged economy will be given a boost with $270 million to be pumped into community projects and schools.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says $220 million will go to state schools for upgrades and repairs.

"This investment will support more than 720 jobs as schools engage with local businesses to get this vital work done as soon as possible," she said.

A further $50 million will go to community projects in 12 councils across the state's southeast.

The work will support 1500 jobs and comes on top of $50 million already allocated to local government.

It's part of a broader $6 billion plan to help rescue Queensland's economy and start repairing its budget, which has been left in tatters by the pandemic.

Total government debt is expected to pass the $100 billion mark in June, with a budget deficit of $5.9 billion in 2019/20 rising to $8.5 billion by the end of the current financial year.

