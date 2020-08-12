Qld man sought for early quarantine breach

Queensland police are searching for a man who allegedly breached mandatory quarantine in the state's southwest.

Police Minister Mark Ryan told parliament on Wednesday the 25-year-old had returned from a NSW hotspot and was meant to isolate in Toowoomba for two weeks.

However, he left quarantine on day nine.

In a statement, police said the man had received a negative COVID-19 test and is not considered a high risk to the community.

It has been 11 days since Queensland recorded a local infection, with no new cases overnight. There are just 11 active cases remaining.

The latest breach comes as a pub lunch attended by 10 Brisbane players last month is being investigated by the NRL and police.

It is understood the group lunched on July 28 with the belief they were not breaking protocols at the time.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders are set to have access to coronavirus testing from their local pharmacy as the state government urges more people to undergo the swab.

Health Minister Steven Miles told parliament on Wednesday the trial would make testing more accessible.

"Community pharmacies are trusted places across Queensland." Dr Miles said.

"The pharmacy is often the first place we go when we have respiratory problems."

More than 693,707 people have been tested for the virus with almost 9000 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours.

However, Australia's death toll continues to rise, with 352 fatalities since the pandemic began, following another deadly day in Victoria.

Dr Miles said until there was access to an approved vaccine Queensland would continue to rely on methods like testing to keep people safe.

The pilot will offer training in taking samples while results will continue to be verified by the Department of Health.

A review of the trial will be conducted to measure its success.

Tourism in Cairns is set to get a boost when it plays host to two AFL teams in a temporary hub.

The Fremantle Dockers and Sydney Swans will base themselves in Queensland's far north for rounds 15 to 18, although will not face each other while there.

Opponents will fly in and out of the city for matches with Melbourne among the clubs set to travel north.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the AFL's return after Cairns hosted one match each season from 2011 to 2018.

"I hope Queenslanders will travel to Cairns to see the teams play and that fans will enjoy seeing the game played in the Tropical North."