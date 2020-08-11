National

Video in court shows NSW teen hit by truck

By AAP Newswire

George Kyriakidis - AAP

1 of 1

Graphic video footage of a tipper-truck driver running over a 16-year-old boy at a busy Sydney intersection has been played before a jury.

George Kyriakidis, 45, has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, along with negligent driving and not keeping left of a median strip and motor vehicle.

The Panania man is fighting the charges in the Downing Centre District Court, where the jury on Tuesday watched the final moments of the young boy's life.

In August 2018, Kyriakidis was driving through peak-hour traffic in suburban Bankstown when he stopped behind a car.

"For reasons unknown the accused decided to perform a manoeuvre which saw him cross onto a painted island on the road ...then perform an illegal entry into Edward Street," the Crown told the court.

At the same time, the teenager who was on his way home from school "ran from his position on a nature strip" to reach the painted island.

CCTV footage shows the boy being struck and run over by the truck.

The teenager was taken to Liverpool Hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

Sarah Jennings, who was stopped in front of the truck, said she saw a young boy "rushing" in her rear-view mirror before looking out for traffic driving the opposite way.

The "backed-up traffic" eased for a moment and Ms Jenings says she believed he would have been able to cross.

"I remember seeing the truck begin to turn and I did think, what is the truck doing," she said.

After she saw the teenager hit in the back she "flinched" and looked away.

The Crown has argued four key moments make up Kyriakidis' dangerous driving, including using a mobile phone when the collision occurred.

Defence lawyer Brett Longville says Kyriakidis was not driving in a dangerous manner and he was paying attention to his driving, to the traffic and to the roadway.

"He had no reasonable expectation that anybody would run out onto the road in front of his truck," he said.

Mr Longville said Kyriakidis had accelerated the truck slowly and that "sympathy" had no role to play in the case.

"It might sound cold, it might sound clinical, but sympathy does not play a role in this case."

The trial continues.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton residents call for online learner’s permit test

Two Shepparton residents have started a petition calling on the Victorian Government to move the learner’s permit test online amid worsening delays due to COVID-19. David and Kristen Doherty’s 16-year-old daughter Gabrielle wants to get her...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Sri Lankan community members roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Shepparton’s Sri Lankan association has encouraged its members to donate blood, with the hope of motivating others in the community to roll up their sleeves for the cause. Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley members donated blood at the...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire