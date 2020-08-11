National

Tasmania records fresh COVID-19 case

By AAP Newswire

North West Regional Hospital, Tasmania. - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania has recorded its first virus case in 20 days, a man in his 60s who returned from Melbourne after medical treatment.

The man is in the North West Regional Hospital where he had been transferred before testing positive, the state's public health department said on Tuesday.

He is the only active coronavirus case in Tasmania and just the second on the island in about three months.

The hospital in Burnie was the site of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak which forced the facility to close and hundreds of workers and their families into quarantine.

The case brings Tasmania's overall virus case tally to 228. Thirteen people have died from COVID-19, including 12 in the northwest.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch says the man is receiving treatment under appropriate infection control protocols.

He first tested negative but then returned a positive result from a subsequent test. It is not known when the man returned to Tasmania.

The state's last COVID-19 case was in July when a woman who returned to Hobart from Victoria tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

Before her diagnosis, Tasmania had not seen a new case in 65 days.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton residents call for online learner’s permit test

Two Shepparton residents have started a petition calling on the Victorian Government to move the learner’s permit test online amid worsening delays due to COVID-19. David and Kristen Doherty’s 16-year-old daughter Gabrielle wants to get her...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Sri Lankan community members roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Shepparton’s Sri Lankan association has encouraged its members to donate blood, with the hope of motivating others in the community to roll up their sleeves for the cause. Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley members donated blood at the...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire