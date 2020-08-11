WA nurses to help Victoria’s COVID fight

More than 50 West Australian nurses will head to Victoria to help out with the state's coronavirus outbreak in a volunteering capacity.

The WA government had called for nurses and logistics workers to make themselves available as Victoria grapples with hundreds of cases per day.

Health Minister Roger Cook says the first half a dozen nurses will arrive later this week along with a coordination team.

"Some will be deployed into aged care settings, some into hospital settings," Mr Cook said on Tuesday.

"Some will be directly associated with managing patients who are COVID positive. Many of them will be backfilling staff who have had to self-isolate as a result of being a close contact.

"This is a call which is going out around the country and we're very proud that Western Australians are heeding that call and signing up to assist."

Mr Cook said the nurses would bring their own personal protective equipment to ensure there were sufficient resources.

The health minister was speaking at the launch of a new research centre at Perth Children's Hospital for children with chronic respiratory illnesses.

WA on Tuesday recorded no new cases for a sixth straight day.

Three cases remain active but the state has now gone four months without any known community transmission.

Premier Mark McGowan earlier defended the state's hotel quarantine regime after a security guard breached protocols by entering a Perth couple's room.

The couple are believed to have recently returned from Victoria.

"The breach that occurred the other day was basically a security guard going to the wrong room to get a TV remote control," Mr McGowan said.

"He didn't get close to the people involved and obviously if anyone was at any risk, it was the security guard not the people in the hotel room.

"Obviously it was a mistake, it was a human error. It's being investigated. We're doing our best to prevent these things from occurring again."

The premier said more than 10,500 people had gone through hotel quarantine and just four breaches had been recorded.