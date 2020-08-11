National

Colt girl’s memory of alleged rape queried

By AAP Newswire

Charlie Colt's arrest (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A young girl's claim her father raped her with a stick while she was living with the incestuous Colt clan has been called into question in a Sydney court.

The six-year-old child was removed from the family in 2012, when police found about 40 members of the family living in squalor among old caravans and tents on a NSW bush block.

Photographs submitted as evidence show a lack of washing and toilet facilities and considerable "dirt" and "deprivation," crown prosecutor Katharine Jeffreys told the District Court trial in her closing address.

Nadia told police in 2012 her father - known by pseudonym Charlie Colt - sexually assaulted her with a "small, skinny stick" taken from a gun bag kept inside his tent, where she slept with him and her mother.

On Tuesday Ms Jeffreys argued Nadia's evidence was sound as she gave clear descriptions of problems, objects and events despite her poor language skills at the time.

"When she was specifically asked where the stick would go, she said 'inside her clothes' and 'inside her back bottom'," Ms Jeffreys said.

Nadia had no real contact with the world outside her family and therefore had no opportunity to report the assault before she was taken away, the Crown says.

Defence lawyer Paul Hogan called into question another interview Nadia gave last year, where she said she was "embarrassed" to admit the incident on a video that might be later played in front of a jury.

Mr Hogan does not dispute the child has "some memory" of an incident involving a stick, but questions her changing statements throughout the years.

"Looking at her reliability, honestly and accuracy, regrettably in 2019, when she knew she had an obligation to tell the truth, she did not tell the truth to the court about the state of her memory," Mr Hogan said.

Colt has pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10 and indecent assault of a person under 16 between 2010 and 2012.

The trial before Judge Kate Traill continues.

Latest articles

National

Vic premier grilled over hotel quarantine

Daniel Andrews has been questioned over Victoria’s hotel quarantine program, which is believed to be responsible for the state’s second wave of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

WA nurses to help Victoria’s COVID fight

West Australian nurses have volunteered to help out in Victoria’s aged care facilities and hospitals as the state deals with its coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Family in dark over aged care virus death

The daughter of a 94-year-old aged care resident at Sydney’s Newmarch House who died from COVID-19 says communication at the home needs to be improved.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire