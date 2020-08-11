National

Canberrans in Vic must wait: NSW premier

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police officers check cars crossing from Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW premier has made no apologies for barring home-bound ACT residents in Victoria from passing through her state, saying the risk of coronavirus transmission remains large.

After travel rules changed late last week, Canberrans are unable to drive home through NSW from Victoria and must fly to Canberra Airport.

NSW authorities are concerned Canberra residents would stop at the border town of Albury on their way home via car.

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr has put forward proposed solutions including travel escorts.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her first priority was to halt the spread of coronavirus in her state, while protecting residents in southern NSW.

"I don't think anyone would begrudge us being cautious when people from a highly-infectious area, state, are trying to make their way through NSW," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.

"I do understand health and police and other authorities are getting to a place where that issue can be resolved but I can't apologise for putting safety first in NSW.

"People have to stop along the way (to Canberra). It's not just about the escort, it's about making sure wherever they stop, it's done in a way that's safe."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged authorities to work through the travel restrictions, saying they had already been achieved for Victorian politicians travelling through NSW to Canberra.

The ACT has not recorded a COVID-19 case for more than a month. ACT Health says all territory residents seeking to return from Victoria must first notify the department.

Latest articles

National

One third of Aussies rate virus like flu

A new Essential poll has found eight per cent of Australians will refuse a coronavirus vaccine if one becomes available.

AAP Newswire
National

City of Perth report ‘damning’: WA premier

Western Australia’s premier says the findings of a report into the City of Perth justify the state government’s decision to suspend the dysfunctional council.

AAP Newswire
National

Canberrans in Vic must wait: NSW premier

The NSW premier remains concerned ACT residents travelling home from Victoria may start southern NSW COVID-19 clusters but says the issue is nearing resolution.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire