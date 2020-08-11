National

Inquest into death of Qld mum of four

By AAP Newswire

An inquest into the death of a mother of four from severe brain injuries will be held in Gympie in September.

Kirra-Lea McLoughlin, 27, died with 105 bruises on her body on July 18, 2014, a pre-inquest hearing in Southport was told on Tuesday.

Two days before her death, there had been a gathering at Ms McLoughlin's rural Wolvi home.

Paramedics were called to the property the following afternoon and the 27-year-old died in Gold Coast hospital.

Ms McLoughlin's four children were staying with her estranged husband.

The court was told there was a physical altercation between a female visitor and Ms McLoughlin with claims she had been struck in the head a number of times.

Doctors will be called to give evidence at the inquest about her injuries and whether she had any underlying medical conditions.

Coroner Jane Bentley was told witnesses said Ms McLoughlin had been drinking at the time of the incident and had been highly emotional.

There were also reports of neighbours hearing a disturbance and suggestions Ms McLoughlin was planning to end a relationship and return to her estranged husband.

Her defacto partner will also be called to give evidence at the inquest which has been set down for two days from September 2.

