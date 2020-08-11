National

SA murder trial on track despite virus

By AAP Newswire

A murder trial for five men accused of killing a man in Adelaide in 2018 is expected to go ahead on schedule despite COVID-19 restrictions.

In the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice David Lovell was told that because of the number of counsel involved, more than 40 people might need to be present in the courtroom for the proceedings.

A larger than normal jury was also likely to be empanelled to avoid any issues during the six-week trial.

That could cause some issues for proper social distancing in place in all SA courts.

Justice Lovell said he expected the trial to proceed on schedule.

But he cautioned that the situation in regard to the coronavirus remained "fluid".

Benjamin John Mitchell, Jason Paul Howell, Alfred Claude Rigney, Matt Bernard Tenhoopen and Aaron Donald Carver have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Vrim Gjabri.

The 46-year-old was found dead in his rental home in October 2018.

Around the same time, it's alleged a cannabis crop was stolen from the suburban Para Vista property.

The case will return to court later in August for a directions hearing.

