Distressing cattle slaughter investigated

By AAP Newswire

Brahman cattle bound for Indonesia at a feed lot in the NT - AAP

Federal agencies are investigating the brutal slaughter of Australian cattle in Indonesia after distressing new footage emerged.

Activist group Animals Australia on Friday made a complaint to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment about the alleged breaches at two facilities.

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council is looking into what happened.

ALEC chief Mark Harvey-Sutton said the killings were distressing, unacceptable and inappropriate.

"Exporters have genuine care for the livestock in their supply chains, they act quickly to investigate working closely with importers and in-market teams," he said on Tuesday.

"The industry is regulated and there are systems in place to make any necessary decisions to stop future non-compliance."

Mr Harvey-Sutton says offending facilities can be removed from supply chains if breaches are identified.

"Never has the maintenance of international trade been more important and to show respect for our longstanding relationship with Indonesia and our producers," he said.

The federal government recently decided against appealing a Federal Court ruling that a six-month ban on live cattle exports was invalid.

Live cattle export-linked industries are expected to get hundreds of millions in compensation for the temporary ban.

Comment is being sought from Animals Australia.

