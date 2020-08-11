National

NT borders to stay locked for 18 months

By AAP Newswire

The Northern Territory is beefing up its borders to lockout travellers from coronavirus hotspots.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says the ban on Victoria and Greater Sydney could be in place for more than a year.

"We will have hard border controls in place for at least the next 18 months," he told the ABC on Tuesday.

Mr Gunner said extra police and health officials are being recruited to help monitor arrivals into the NT.

The tough-on-borders pledge comes amid a tight Top End election, with voting already underway.

Mr Gunner has been accused of politicising the COVID-19 crisis in a bid to retain government for Territory Labor.

