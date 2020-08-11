Virus response probed at Sydney aged home

Confusion around care during a deadly coronavirus outbreak at Sydney aged home Newmarch House will be examined during royal commission hearings into the sector's pandemic response.

The commission will probe evidence of a "stand-off" between federal and state authorities over the hospitalisation of virus-positive residents.

It was heard on Monday that meeting records showed NSW Health in April had a preference not to move virus-positive residents into hospital to avoid setting "a precedent" around transfers.

Of 37 COVID-positive residents, two were transferred to hospital. One of those died, with another 16 fatalities occurring at the home.

More than 30 staff at the facility also tested positive.

The facility adopted a "hospital in the home" approach but the hearing heard new staff had varying levels of competence and some didn't fully understand the care model.

Grant Millard, the boss of Anglicare Sydney which operates Newmarch House, will give evidence on Tuesday along with service development manager Erica Roy.

In a statement to the commission, Mr Millard said the roles of state and federal governments were initially unclear and there was confusion around who had authority to relocate residents.

He wrote of a "frustrating level of dysfunction" in collaborations between Newmarch House, Anglicare and government departments in a report to the Anglicare board in May.

During opening submissions, counsel assisting the commission Peter Rozen QC said access to the hospital system was a fundamental right of all Australians.

"To put it very directly, older people are not less deserving of hospital treatment because they are old," he said.

The aged care royal commission is holding hearings over three days to examine the sector's virus response but Victoria's outbreak is not part of the scope due to its evolving nature.