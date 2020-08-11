National

Dysfunction in Newmarch House virus plan

By AAP Newswire

An aged care inquiry is examining Newmarch House. - AAP

The response to a deadly coronavirus outbreak at Sydney aged care home Newmarch House was hampered by state and federal government dysfunction, a royal commission has heard.

The facility, where 17 residents died in the outbreak, also struggled to get adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and received conflicting expert advice.

Grant Millard, CEO of Anglicare Sydney which runs the home, said there were "heated discussions" with state and federal authorities about whether virus-positive residents should be hospitalised.

Of 37 positive residents, two were transferred to hospital. One of those died, with the other 16 fatalities occurring at the home.

Mr Millard told the commission on Tuesday that in hindsight he would have pushed harder to transfer infected residents to hospital.

He said it would have lessened the likelihood of staff contracting the virus and allowed residents to move more freely.

"It was extremely difficult for residents to be isolated in their rooms with the doors closed," he said.

Notes from an Anglicare board meeting on May 6 describe a "frustrating level of dysfunction" in collaboration between Newmarch House, government departments and employees.

Mr Millard said it was "particularly intense" over the first fortnight of the outbreak, which ran from early April to mid-June.

"Everyone was clearly ... passionate about how this could be dealt with quickly and for the expert opinion to be declared," he said.

"But it just wasn't clear who was in a position to give that advice."

The home struggled to source PPE and received conflicting advice about when to use it, the commission heard.

Mr Millard said infectious disease expert James Branley advised staff to wear full PPE around all residents but NSW Health said it was only to be used when treating positive and suspected cases.

"It was deeply distressing," Mr Millard said, adding it felt like the home had to "plead" for required resources early on.

Mr Millard said the PPE shortage meant more staff had to be taken off the job and put in precautionary quarantine.

In all, 37 staff at the home tested positive and the home lost 87 per cent of its workforce.

"We were scratching around (for staff) and people were scared," Mr Millard said.

"They were terrified of COVID and it was difficult to get people."

Mr Millard conceded the home was "absolutely overwhelmed" with the challenges of dealing with the virus and regretted not properly communicating with residents' families.

"It has been traumatic for everyone involved in this situation," he said.

The commission on Monday heard Newmarch House had a "hospital in the home" approach but arriving staff had varying levels of competence and some didn't fully understand the care model.

The aged care royal commission is holding hearings over three days to examine the sector's virus response but Victoria's outbreak is not part of the scope due to its evolving nature.

