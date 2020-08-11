National

Vic records 19 deaths, 331 new virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Another 19 Victorians have died and 331 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

The deaths take the state's toll to 246 and the national figure to 331 - an increase of only 18 due to a duplication in Monday's figures.

One woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, six women in their 80s, four men in their 80s, four women and three men in their 90sare the latest victims.

Fourteen of the deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Premier Daniel Andrews gave detail of the victims after appearing before the second sitting of state parliament's Public Accounts and Estimates Committee inquiry into Labor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

He last appeared at the hearing on May 12, when the state's total number of coronavirus cases was 1509 and just 18 people had died.

Mr Andrews faced questioning from PAEC deputy chair Richard Riordan on the state's botched hotel quarantine program, which has been blamed for a second wave outbreak in the state.

The Herald Sun on Tuesday reported a leaked video of bureaucrats from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and the Regions congratulating themselves on pulling together the program and efforts to make quarantine comfortable.

There was no discussion of the health restrictions put in place.

"Did the crisis cabinet think hotel quarantine would be better run by people who fix roads and run an art gallery than your own health department," Mr Riordan asked.

"The answer to your question is no. At no point did people make a decision like that," Mr Andrews responded.

Mr Andrews gave his media briefing ahead of Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kym Peake appearing before the committee.

