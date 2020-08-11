National

NSW river reaches highest peak since 1991

By AAP Newswire

Coastal erosion on the NSW Central Coast (file image) - AAP

Damaging surf has battered the NSW coastline after torrential rains caused a river on the south coast to reach its highest peak in almost 30 years.

The NSW Bureau of Meteorology warned waves exceeding five metres in the Illawarra, Sydney, Hunter and mid-north coast regions could cause coastal erosion, with a severe weather warning in place.

Damaging winds with gusts of more than 90km/h were also recorded along the Sydney and Illawarra coast, reaching 93km/h at Norah Head on the Central Coast on Monday.

It follows a weekend of wild weather for the south coast, where heavy rains caused flooding with the Shoalhaven River at Nowra peaking at 4.13m on Monday - its highest level since 1991.

Two flooding evacuation orders issued by the State Emergency Service remained in place on Monday night - for residents in Sussex Inlet and Nowra suburbs including Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee and North Nowra.

The SES responded to more than 1900 calls for help since the wild weather started on Saturday which included 41 flood rescues.

The worst of the wild weather is over with meteorologist Alex Majchrowski saying the heavy rains are easing with some lingering showers remaining.

