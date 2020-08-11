National

Top bureaucrat to face coronavirus inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Australia's top public servant will face a Senate inquiry putting the federal government's coronavirus response under the microscope.

Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens is due to appear before the committee on Tuesday alongside senior departmental officials.

Nev Power, who chairs the government's National COVID-19 Commission, will also front senators two weeks after being directed to shift focus to economic recovery.

Mr Power has previously faced a grilling over his push for gas projects to play a key part in driving the nation out of recession.

Education, Skills and Employment Department secretary Michele Bruniges will face the inquiry, which is likely to look at child care, training and jobs.

The Morrison government is being urged by parents' advocates and unions to make childcare free permanently to help stimulate the economy.

Labor has criticised the government's approach to skills, arguing the training sector has been deprived of funding in recent years.

The coalition's $2 billion JobTrainer program is designed to create 340,700 training places to help school leavers and job seekers access courses.

