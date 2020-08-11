National

Virus deaths rise, but below global trend

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's health chief has highlighted the nation's comparatively low mortality rate as the country reels from the second day of record coronavirus deaths.

There were 19 deaths apiece in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday, as the state continues to fuel the rise in the national tally, which stands at 331.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the average age of people who had died nationally was well over 80, with many victims aged in their 90s.

"Our death rate within the total 21,000 cases we have had is extremely low and there have been very few cases outside of aged care," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"It's a tragedy to lose a loved one but really, there have been very few deaths in comparison to other countries."

Aged care is the main source of Australia's coronavirus deaths.

Professor Kelly said similar countries had experienced awful levels of death in nursing homes.

In the US, where there has been five million cases, more than 50,000 people in aged care have died.

In the UK aged care there have been more than 16,000 victims, while in Australia the figure is around 220.

"People can make their own comparison and their own decisions there about whether we are the worst in the world when you see those sorts of figures," Professor Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has hit back at the Victorian government after Premier Daniel Andrews told an inquiry hotel quarantine support was not offered.

Senator Reynolds said Australian Defence Force personnel were offered up on multiple occasions, but the state government said assistance wasn't needed in public-facing roles.

Victoria had 331 new cases on Tuesday, raising hopes the numbers may be stabilising as the impact of mandatory face masks begins to be felt.

"We've seen a stabilisation of cases over the last few days, which is what we would expect in relation to the new restrictions and the stage 4 lockdown that has occurred in Melbourne," Professor Kelly said.

NSW recorded 22 new cases, with all but one linked to known outbreaks or hotel quarantine.

The NT government is talking tough on keeping hard border closures for the next 18 months with an election looming.

WA is sending 50 nurses east to help with the coronavirus fight in Melbourne.

Latest articles

National

‘Greed, incompetence’ at City of Perth

A report into the City of Perth has highlighted significant issues and identified a number of matters concerning suspected criminal behaviour.

AAP Newswire
National

Wife’s death threat after Hawi murder

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi and the man accused of executing him at a Sydney gym were close friends before falling out on a fishing trip, a jury has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus deaths rise, but below global trend

Australia’s top health official insists the country is performing well internationally on the second consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire