National

Beirut blast victim family to return to WA

By AAP Newswire

Isaac Oehlers (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The family of a two-year-old boy killed in the explosion that devastated the Lebanese capital of Beirut will fly home to Western Australia later this week.

Isaac Oehlers is so far the only known Australian victim of the explosion at Beirut's port that killed at least 157 others and injured thousands more.

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the family will return to WA via Doha in coming days.

He says they might be allowed to quarantine at home given the boy's mother has a health condition.

"It may well be that," he told reporters on Monday.

"We are being very careful about what measures we put in place for quarantine in the state. We're not going to take any risks.

"But it's obviously a circumstance where her condition and what they have been through means that we need to tread very carefully."

WA has some of the toughest border restrictions in the country following the global coronavirus pandemic declared earlier this year.

All returned overseas travellers are required to enter hotel quarantine unless they secure an exemption.

"Plans are being put in place around the family to make sure that there's appropriate quarantine safety measures and also take into account their very tragic circumstances," Mr McGowan said

"That's a process that's ongoing."

There are about 5000 Australians in Beirut and more than 230,000 Australians with Lebanese heritage.

Last week's explosion was fuelled by 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at Beirut's port for six years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said it was a "horrific accident" and could not rule out further Australian deaths from the disaster.

Latest articles

Finance

Investors shun Qantas shares offer

Qantas has received an underwhelming response to its latest share offer and netted $71.1 million, well short of the $500 million target.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Wesfarmers to keep paying Melbourne staff

Wesfarmers has assured Melbourne staff theyr will keep their jobs at chains such as Bunnings, Kmart and Officeworks during the six-week coronavirus lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Impasse on US virus aid package

Hopes for a vital economic rescue package are souring in the US amid increasing worry that negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats might collapse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire