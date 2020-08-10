National

Sydney duo jailed over 900kg of cocaine

By AAP Newswire

daDamaged windshield at Centennial Park in Sydney (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Former NRL player Aukuso Junior Paulo has been sentenced to a minimum of 11 years and four months in prison after attempting to supply nearly one tonne of cocaine in Sydney.

His co-accused, Kigi Kamuta has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years and nine months.

Both were dramatically arrested in Sydney's Centennial Park in 2017 and charged with multiple offences including possessing unauthorised pistols, knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and the supply of a prohibited drug.

The offenders travelled in two cars and were accompanied by Royce Royal Hura, when they were stopped by police in the popular inner-city park.

After searching the vehicles detectives found a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Beretta pistol and ammunition, encrypted Blackberry devices and nearly $650,000 in cash.

Paulo, 36 and Kamuta, 42, were later charged with attempting to supply 900 kilograms of cocaine, which has a potential commercial value of $180 million.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Anthony Townsden said the two offenders played less of a role than their associate, who is referred to as "Peking Duck".

"The fact that the drugs were not disseminated in the community is not a mitigating factor," Judge Townsden said.

Ex-Parramatta Eels player Paulo, 36, was given a maximum sentence of 17 years behind bars, while Kamuta, 42 was given a maximum term of 16 years.

The judge deemed Paulo's role in the criminal enterprise as "slightly more serious" than Kamuta's.

Both men did not give evidence during their trial but in a signed affidavit Kamuta - who will be deported back to New Zealand - said he was influenced by the deteriorating mental health of his wife at the time.

"I made the worst decision of my life," Kamuta said according to his affidavit.

He has been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability.

Latest articles

Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world. Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Prince of Caviar joins Riverbank Farm

The first-born colt of Black Caviar, Prince Of Caviar received a royal welcome as he arrived to stud at Russell and Caroline Osborne’s Riverbank Farm at Benalla. Black Caviar, born in Nagambie, is a champion thoroughbred racehorse, unbeaten in 25...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Seymour race meetings transferred

Seymour Racing Club’s August and September meetings will be transferred as the club continues to look at improving its track. Seymour’s meeting scheduled for Saturday will be transferred to Tatura, while its September 17 meeting will be transferred...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire