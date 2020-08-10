National

Virus cheques going on bills and mortgages

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann - AAP

1 of 1

People given coronavirus support payments from the federal government are most likely to spend the money on household bills and mortgages.

One in three Australians received government stimulus cheques in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has found.

Almost half of Tasmanian adults received the payments, well above the national rate of 32 per cent.

Older people were most likely to add the money to savings or purchase food and furniture.

People aged under 65 spent the cheques on household bills, mortgages and other debts.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has raised the prospect of spending more on income support if needed.

Senator Cormann has reaffirmed plans to start scaling back JobKeeper wage subsidies from September, but opened the door to extending the program beyond March if required.

"Right now our intention is to phase out this crisis level fiscal support - unprecedented levels of crisis level fiscal support, in the form of JobKeeper - by the end of March," he told the Seven Network on Monday.

"But in the end, as we have done in the past, we will continue to respond to the facts as they emerge."

Victoria's deadly second wave of coronavirus has destabilised the national economy.

Labor has warned slashing the JobSeeker unemployment benefit at the end of this year would rip millions of dollars from the retail sector.

The dole has been increased from $560 to $1100 a fortnight through a supplement payment, which is only guaranteed until December.

About 2.2 million working age people are receiving the supplement.

Labor has found about 58 per cent of social security recipients are spending their payments on retail goods or services.

Opposition social services spokeswoman Linda Burney said cutting JobSeeker in December as planned would rip $327 million per fortnight from retail.

"It also threatens the jobs and livelihoods of millions of Australians who work in the retail sector," she said.

Latest articles

Golf

Minjee Lee fourth in LPGA Marathon Classic

Australia’s Minjee Lee has finished fourth in the Marathon Classic as New Zealand star Lydia Ko suffered a back-nine meltdown in the LPGA Tour event.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Johnson again falls short in major bid

American runner-up Dustin Johnson has the dubious distinction of being the first player to squander his first four 54-hole leads at golf’s four majors.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Ruffels loses US Women’s Amateur final

Australia’s defending champion Gabi Ruffels has lost the US Women’s Amateur in a sudden-death playoff to American Rose Zhang.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Hundreds of Qld partygoers flout virus law

Queensland police are considering whether to lay charges against hundreds of people who gathered for a beach bash in the state’s far-north.

AAP Newswire
National

SA puts ‘double ring’ around virus cluster

A growing cluster of coronavirus cases in Adelaide has prompted health officials to put more than 1200 people in either supervised quarantine or home isolation.

AAP Newswire