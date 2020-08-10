National

Teen testifies at scientist’s stab trial

By AAP Newswire

One of seven teenagers slashed by a research scientist in a Sydney park has told a jury of feeling a sharp sting on her left arm and hearing her brother yell "he has a knife".

The attacker, Shannon Brett Morrison, had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.23 per cent about two hours after the late-night incident in a Turramurra park in January 2019, according to agreed facts read out on Monday.

The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty to six counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one of causing actual bodily arm and one of possessing a flick-knife, a prohibited weapon.

Morrison doesn't deny he knifed the teenagers, but his barrister contends he's not guilty of any of the charges because he was not mentally responsible due to a longstanding paranoid delusional mental illness.

Giving evidence in the NSW District Court on Monday, the young woman said most of the teenagers at the park barbecue gathering were tipsy.

She was in the playground area when she heard yelling and recognised one of the voices as her brother's.

She ran to him and saw blood on him and another youth, before she grabbed them to take them to the toilet block.

As she later went up the stairs she saw a large man coming down to them.

The man's arm was swinging around and her brother yelled "he has a knife" and she felt a sharp sting on her arm.

She said she wasn't aware of any confrontation between the man and her brother and she had not heard him saying: "Why are you staring at my sister?"

In the agreed facts, Morrison admitted inflicting a shallow cut to her arm and to wounding six other teenagers including one male in the neck and a female in the lung, injuries requiring surgery and sutures.

As well as his 0.23 per cent blood-alcohol reading it was agreed the reading for the teen with the neck injury was 0.21 per cent and 0.12 per cent for the teen with the lung injury.

The trial continues before Judge Gina O'Rourke.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

