NSW cop guilty of grabbing worker’s breast

By AAP Newswire

A veteran police officer has failed to overturn his conviction for sexually touching a colleague's breast without consent, having argued he instead grabbed the younger woman's midriff.

Ronald John Tarlington, a NSW police officer for 25 years, was speaking to the woman at a pub in The Rocks in December 2018 when he stepped in and placed his hand on her breast.

The local court heard earlier this year that as the sergeant squeezed her nipple, he looked at straight at the woman, growled and gave a crooked smile.

She said she felt belittled, upset and angry, having thought she was safe among colleagues and didn't need her guard up.

After reviewing the evidence, District Court Judge Jennie Girdham on Monday said she was satisfied the offence had occurred after the woman reached for her drink.

While the grab wasn't caught on CCTV, the judge said the footage demonstrated Tarlington had touched somewhere on the woman's torso, prompting the woman to quickly move his hand away.

"It is apparent (the touch) caused her to be distressed and upset her and she made what may be seen as an immediate complaint," Judge Girdham said.

She found the woman's account "most credible" and the description of the brief, one-off touch contained "no embroidery".

As well as dismissing Tarlington's argument that the touch was to the midriff, the judge rejected any assertion the woman's friendly behaviour towards the sergeant earlier in the night could have caused a mistaken belief she consented to being grabbed on the breast.

Tarlington took no steps to determine if the woman had consented.

"He just went ahead and touched regardless," Judge Girdham said.

Tarlington and the woman earlier attended a police Christmas party at The Rocks before separately making their way to Orient Hotel with several colleagues.

CCTV showed the pair standing face to face and the woman, with her back against a wall, playing with Tarlington's hoodie.

But after the incident, she soon left the area and approached a male colleague who led her outside.

"Tarlo just grabbed me on the boob," she told him.

Several colleagues trickled out of the pub and heard the distressed woman's account, with one asking if she was serious.

"Yeah, it happened and I don't know why," she replied.

The nipple squeeze wasn't mentioned until the group had moved to a train station and the growl was first reported five days later.

But there was nothing in the woman's demeanour to suggest she wasn't honest, Judge Girdham said.

"To my mind, her account of the act is most credible," she said, adding the first complaint was "almost contemporaneous".

"The touch was unwanted, completely unexpected and without the complainant's consent."

With the conviction upheld, the 18-month conditional release order Tarlington was sentenced to, requiring him to be of good behaviour, remains in place.

His employment is currently suspended, NSW Police said on Monday.

