SA man on trial for cold case killing

By AAP Newswire

A South Australian man charged with the 1973 cold case murder of his wife hit her over the head with a metal bar and immediately began taking steps to conceal his crime, a Supreme Court jury has been told.

Geoffrey Adams has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Colleen, who went missing from their Maitland, Yorke Peninsula, home 46 years ago.

Her remains were found in September 2018, buried in the backyard of the property.

Opening the crown case on Monday, prosecutor Jim Pearce QC said it was alleged the accused had killed his wife inside their home.

"Within a few hours he dug a shallow grave in the backyard of the matrimonial home where he buried Mrs Adams' body," Mr Pearce said.

"He then set about laying a false trail - a trail designed to conceal his guilt.

"It's alleged the accused promulgated a story that had, at its epicentre, that one morning Mrs Adams got up, packed her bags and walked out of the marriage."

The prosecutor said an unusual aspect of the case was that it was alleged to have occurred in 1973.

He told the jury to also keep in mind that at the time, the accused was a young man aged about 25.

Adams had come home from a night out and an argument had developed.

"It was an argument that culminated in the accused striking and killing Mrs Adams," Mr Pearce said.

"It was the following morning that the accused buried Mrs Adams in the backyard of their house.....having left her on the kitchen floor overnight."

The trial was continuing.

