Driver admits causing Vic woman’s death

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Melbourne Magistrates court (file image) - AAP

A 21-year-old driver has admitted killing a woman in a suburban Melbourne crash.

Macaulay Gray pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday to culpable driving causing Rosemarie Kelly's death at Seaford on December 5, 2019.

Gray also admitted reckless conduct endangering the lives of three other people in the crash.

He initially faced seven charges but three of them were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Gray is due to face Victoria's County Court on October 21 for a pre-sentencing hearing.

