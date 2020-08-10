National

Investigation into ex-judge Heydon stalls

By AAP Newswire

A sexual harassment investigation into allegations against former High Court judge Dyson Heydon has stalled.

An independent inquiry commissioned by the High Court found six former judge's associates were harassed by Mr Heydon when he worked at the court.

Canberra's director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold asked in June for ACT Policing to investigate the allegations, which Mr Heydon vehemently denies.

"ACT Policing has not received a complaint or allegation from any victim in this matter," a police spokeswoman said on Monday.

"ACT Policing encourages members of the public to report any form of assault committed against them. All such reports will be appropriately reviewed and investigated."

After the High Court investigation was released, Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said she was ashamed the alleged harassment could have occurred.

"The findings are of extreme concern to me, my fellow justices, our chief executive and the staff of the court," she said in June.

Public allegations were subsequently made about Mr Heydon's conduct at a University of Canberra function in 2013.

The ACT Policing spokeswoman said how an allegation was investigated could impact on victims' recovery.

"ACT Policing does not want to compound existing impacts of trauma on individuals," she said.

"ACT Policing respects a victim's right to privacy and empower them to report, by providing them with opportunities to report an allegation should they wish to."

