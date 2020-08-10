National

Gary Jubelin appeal over tapes kicks off

By AAP Newswire

Ex-NSW detective Gary Jubelin (file image) - AAP

High-profile former NSW detective Gary Jubelin has faced an appeal court to argue his covert recording of a man during the William Tyrrell investigation wasn't illegal.

The veteran NSW homicide detective was convicted and fined $10,000 in April for making four illegal recordings in 2017 and 2018 while investigating three-year-old William's disappearance.

Paul Savage, an elderly man living in the street from which William vanished in 2014, told a Sydney court he was unaware the 58-year-old police officer was taping him.

The "all-grounds" appeal began on Monday before District Court Judge Antony Townsden, who heard it would take about three days just to read and consider the transcripts from the 10-day local court hearing earlier this year.

Numerous witnesses gave evidence, including Mr Savage and several officers working on the long-running William Tyrrell investigation.

"There is a very long record of interview," barrister John Bowers, for the Crown, told the judge.

"It took me days to go through the material."

Margaret Cunneen SC, who represented Jubelin in the local court, agreed that the court should not reconvene before Thursday at midday.

Judge Townsden would be assisted by reading the evidence in full rather than a summary, she said.

The court heard former NSW Police deputy commissioner Nick Kaldas may again give evidence if the judge decides to uphold Jubelin's convictions but adjust his sentence.

Before his sentencing in April, Jubelin received character references from Mr Kaldas, Tyrrell's foster mother, ex-senior crown prosecutor Mark Tedeschi, Greens MP David Shoebridge and several others.

Jubelin maintained throughout the court case he believed he was permitted by law to protect himself against a potential complaint by Mr Savage arising from the conversations.

But magistrate Ross Hudson said the recordings were "above and beyond legality" and the conduct struck "across the heart, nature, extent and purpose" of the surveillance act.

He fined Jubelin $2500 for each offence.

